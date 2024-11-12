Atria Investments Inc Acquires 157 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,029 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after purchasing an additional 132,028 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,755,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,306.33.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,961.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,046.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,828.74. The firm has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

