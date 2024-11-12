Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,877 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Field & Main Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kerusso Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,121 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

