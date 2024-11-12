Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,952.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,121,000 after buying an additional 239,176 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $281.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.24. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $193.73 and a 12-month high of $307.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

