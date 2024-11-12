Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OASC)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OASC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,026 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of OASC stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42. OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

