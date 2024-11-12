Atria Investments Inc Has $6.15 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

COF stock opened at $190.21 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $198.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

