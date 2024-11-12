Atria Investments Inc Has $7.71 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 935.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 52.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $95.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.54%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

