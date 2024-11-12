Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,945,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,293,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Valero Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.21. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

