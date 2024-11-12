Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kerusso Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,177,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,118 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,073.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,422.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.