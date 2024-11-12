Atria Investments Inc Purchases 23,462 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,462 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.15% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 195,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 52,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

