Atria Investments Inc Purchases 6,929 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Entergy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 19.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $150.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.72.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.96.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,431. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,431. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,238. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

