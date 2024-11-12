Atria Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 99.0% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 3,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $565.14 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $508.22 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $551.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

