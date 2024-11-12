Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,466 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOX. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 199.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX opened at $155.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $155.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.