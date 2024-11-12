Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,508 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $481.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,695 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.