Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,865 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $133.45.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.