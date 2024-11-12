Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,226 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 63,983 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 44,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

