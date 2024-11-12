Atria Investments Inc Sells 714 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,228.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,161.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,088.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $914.50 and a 12 month high of $1,241.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

