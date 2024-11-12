Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.07 and a 1-year high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

