Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 537 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 141.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,544,000 after buying an additional 788,735 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $173,692,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,803,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,149,000 after purchasing an additional 688,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,412,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,031,167,000 after buying an additional 346,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $75,493,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BDX opened at $234.73 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $249.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.10.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

