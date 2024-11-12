Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 356.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.37. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $182.12 and a 52 week high of $222.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

