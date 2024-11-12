Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCOM. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8,688.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $58.93.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

