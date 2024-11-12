Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMFree Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCOM. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8,688.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $58.93.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

