Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,398,000 after buying an additional 1,082,837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after buying an additional 662,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 610,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,353,000 after acquiring an additional 517,532 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.22. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

