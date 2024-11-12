Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Position Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.14% of Boise Cascade worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

NYSE:BCC opened at $143.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.65. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $104.47 and a 52-week high of $154.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

