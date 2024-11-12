Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Target Price at $89.75

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.75.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
View Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Price Performance
Shares of AZN stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $200.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.