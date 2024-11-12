Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) PT at C$31.13

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$27.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.50. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.03 and a 1-year high of C$28.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 356.76%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

