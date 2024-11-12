Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,863,000 after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,286,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,948,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,810,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALM. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,361.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

CALM opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $95.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

