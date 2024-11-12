Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.70 and a 12 month high of $144.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.37. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

