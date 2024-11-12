Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $32,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 39.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $62.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

