Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New $29,000 Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 76 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Dillard's alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 6.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DDS. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Dillard’s stock opened at $387.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.14. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.69 and a fifty-two week high of $476.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.