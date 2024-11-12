Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 251 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.95.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

