Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 350,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,123,000 after acquiring an additional 261,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 456.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,006,000 after purchasing an additional 162,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 117,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $315.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.22 and its 200 day moving average is $275.05. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $234.01 and a 12-month high of $320.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

