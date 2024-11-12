Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases New Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. BTIG Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $115.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.