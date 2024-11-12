Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases New Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,218,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after buying an additional 130,838 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,690,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,027,000 after buying an additional 95,428 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,025,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 17.8% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,154,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,803,000 after acquiring an additional 174,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

