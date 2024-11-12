Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 266 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Jabil by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 312,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 43,170 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBL opened at $135.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.03. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,816.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

