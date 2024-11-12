Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $32,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,621,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 365.1% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,167,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,577,000 after acquiring an additional 107,134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average is $91.60. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $76.07 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

