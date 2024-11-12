Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 45.7% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Baird R W cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalent

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $61.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.