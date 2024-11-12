Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) vs. Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Financial Comparison

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Antibe Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $398.20 million 7.02 $71.41 million $1.18 19.87 Antibe Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.73 million ($0.25) -0.86

Profitability

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Antibe Therapeutics. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 31.01% 40.79% 34.87% Antibe Therapeutics N/A -56.48% -29.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Antibe Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Antibe Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Antibe Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.06%. Given Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats Antibe Therapeutics on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients. The company develops Firdapse for the treatment of MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis and spinal muscular atrophy type. It has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Its lead compound is Otenaproxesul, an NSAID that releases hydrogen sulfide for treating post-operative pain, migraine, acute musculoskeletal pain, dysmenorrhea, gout, and dental pain. In addition, its products comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for acute pain. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

