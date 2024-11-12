Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Celsius by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Celsius

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.