Cloudfield (LON:CHL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cloudfield Holdings Limited (LON:CHL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Cloudfield shares last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,800 shares.

Cloudfield Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of £118,350.00, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Cloudfield Company Profile

Cloudfield Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides offensive and defensive cyber security services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers penetration testing, ethical phishing, red teaming security testing, cyber exposure level scores, and continuous vulnerability scanning; managed detection and response, managed endpoint detection and response, and retained incident response services; and cybersecurity awareness training, cyber essentials certification, cyber threat and risk assessments, and cyber advice and guidance services.

