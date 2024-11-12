Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

CMC opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.40. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 6.13%. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

