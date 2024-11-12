Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,726 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $890,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $607.64 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $443.16 and a 52-week high of $609.69. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.93.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.