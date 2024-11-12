Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at $10,970,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter valued at about $10,139,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 66.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,942 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter worth about $5,950,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 101.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PIPR opened at $342.04 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $347.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.86 and a 200-day moving average of $279.62.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

