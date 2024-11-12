Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 43.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joey Wat bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,637.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $129,124.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,637.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,547.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $492,063 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.