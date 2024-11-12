Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,060,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $5.00 dividend.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

