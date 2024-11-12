Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 192,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 60,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1409 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

