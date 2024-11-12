Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,093 Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Columbia India Consumer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 3,803.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

INCO opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.54 million, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.49. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $78.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.12.

About Columbia India Consumer ETF

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

