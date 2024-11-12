Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCM. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.2% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 91.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCM opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

