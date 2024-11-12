Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,278 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 174,494 shares during the last quarter.

PULS stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

