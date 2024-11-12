Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR opened at $165.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 169.63%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

