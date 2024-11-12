Covestor Ltd Acquires 12 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Graham were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Graham alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,990,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the first quarter worth about $6,230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the first quarter valued at $5,256,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Graham Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GHC opened at $961.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $803.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $762.59. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $605.32 and a 52 week high of $972.13.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.