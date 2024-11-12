Covestor Ltd Boosts Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Adient were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adient by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,078,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 1.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,616,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,019,000 after buying an additional 525,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adient by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adient from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.18. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Adient had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

